Page City Council Recommends Two EAS Options

Monday night the Page City Council held special public meeting to talk further about Essential Air Service proposals after rescinding the decision the council reached last Wednesday to recommend Boutique Air to US DOT as the city’s choice for the next EAS carrier. The Council, after much discussion, decided that in order to get EAS up and running for Page citizens and visitors as soon as possible, an interim decision to bring Boutique Air in as EAS through October was recommended to US DOT. Since a city can’t have Essential Air Service and Alternate Essential Air Service plans in operation at the same time and they can’t overlap, an Alternate Plan was chosen to move forward with the grant for Contour Air to provide Alternate Essential Service immediately, asking USDOT for a waiver of the overlap rule in order to put daily scheduled commercial air transportation back into operation in Page as soon as possible.

Mayor Bill Diak after Monday night’s meeting sat down with Lake Powell Life News Director Carol Batchelor in the lobby of City Hall to chat about why the Council needed more information before they felt comfortable making their final recommendations to USDOT and what the Council finally decided, upon further discussion.

You can listen to that interview as a podcast here.

For a better understanding of the US Dept of Transportation Essential Air Service Program click here.

For a better understanding about the US Dept of Transportation ALTERNATE Essential Air Service Program click here.