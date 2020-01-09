Page City Council Meets in Regular Session

At the page City Council meeting Wednesday night (1/8/20), it was a relatively light night, but several interesting issues were discussed. Counselor Dennis Warner was not present but was actually present via speakerphone.

It was learned that at Golliard Park in Page, by spring, there will be water available for animals.

The Page Public Library was requesting that they use grant funds from the county to purchase a 32-thousand dollar vehicle for the library’s use. Up until now, they have been using a somewhat broken-down ’94 Chevy.

The request passed easily, and Mayor Tappan suggested it was always a good thing when we could get some of our money back from the county.

Two painting projects were approved by Council last night; one for the exterior of the airport terminal, and the other for the interior of the community center. Both painting awards were passed and will go to DK Painting.

Single-family homes and townhomes are being discussed for four acres of land at the ends of Pinto and Mustang Roads in Page. Developers Wednesday suggested the land would help to ease the housing issue in the area. They put forth that their development would include homes in the 300-350-thousand dollar range, and townhomes that would be in the range of 100-250-thousand dollars per unit.

Following the regular council meeting, council members went into executive session in order to discuss several topics, including the development of that property at the ends of Pinto and Mustang Road.