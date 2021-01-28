Page City Council; Brewery Coming to Page America

(Click on photos to enlarge)

There was a lot going on at last night’s Page City Council meeting.

Briefly, Mayor Bill Diak said that while the uptick in COVID cases in Page is still happening, the numbers, recently, have been growing at a slower pace.

The Mayor also had this suggestion to those who have received their COVID-19 vaccination, “Don’t bronze your masks,” he said.

He said instead, keep wearing them!

The Council last night received a thank you from US Census officials for their hard work during 2020.

In particular the city’s Community Development Director, Tim Suan, who received a beautiful plaque from the Mayor for his 2020 Census efforts.

We were told that it will be a while before we have the census numbers for Page or Arizona.

Finally, the city of Page will be getting a Grand Canyon Brewery Distillery!

Grand Canyon’s John Peasley spoke to council virtually, and said he’s been working on getting into Page for four years.

Also last night, Council approved unanimously, the purchase of ten sets of Globe Fire Turnout gear for the Page Fire Department.

Chief Jeff Reed made a convincing talk, telling council that this purchase will keep the city’s fire fighters safer from carcinogens they come in contact with, in their line of work.