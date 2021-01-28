News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Page City Council; Brewery Coming to Page America

Page City Council; Brewery Coming to Page America
January 28
06:06 2021
Print This Article

 (Click on photos to enlarge)

There was a lot going on at last night’s Page City Council meeting.

City Council presented Page Public Library volunteers the President’s Volunteer Service Awards.

Briefly, Mayor Bill Diak said that while the uptick in COVID cases in Page is still happening, the numbers, recently, have been growing at a slower pace.

The Mayor also had this suggestion to those who have received their COVID-19  vaccination, “Don’t bronze your masks,” he said.

He said instead, keep wearing them!

The Council last night received a thank you from US Census officials for their hard work during 2020.

In particular the city’s Community Development Director, Tim Suan, who received a beautiful plaque from the Mayor for his 2020 Census efforts.

Tim Suen (L) receives his plaque from Mayor Diak

We were told that it will be a while before we have the census numbers for Page or Arizona.

Finally, the city of Page will be getting a Grand Canyon Brewery Distillery!

Grand Canyon’s John Peasley spoke to council virtually, and said he’s been working on getting into Page for four years.

Also last night, Council approved unanimously, the purchase of ten sets of Globe Fire Turnout  gear for the Page Fire Department.

Chief Jeff Reed made a convincing talk, telling council that this purchase will keep the city’s fire fighters safer from carcinogens they come in contact with, in their line of work.

Page City Council; Brewery Coming to Page America - overview

Summary: Page City Council; Brewery Coming to Page America

Tags
bill diak tim suenfire chief jeff reedpage arizonapage city council

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.