Page City Council Approves Renewed Axon Contract and Payoff of 13 Police Vehicles

The Page Police Department had two items on last night’s Page City Council Meeting, and both were approved.

The first item was the renewal of a contract between Page Police Department and Axon.

Police Captain Larry Jones was at the Council meeting, and explained that Axon is the company that provides Page PD with body-worn cameras, digital storage devices, file sharing capabilities with other departments, and Taser electronic devices.

The Police Department previously had a 5-year contract with Axon; which the Council voted unanimously to renew.

The second item regarding the Page Police Department was the discussion around paying off two separate leases for police vehicles.

According to the City’s Finance Director, Linda Watson, in 2019 the City Council approved a lease for the purchase of 6 police vehicles; and approved a second lease in August 2020 for the purchase of 7 additional police vehicles, for a total of 13 vehicles under two leases, totaling over $414 thousand dollars.

Watson said City Manager Darren Coldwell recommended paying off the two leases to save money on interest.

Coldwell mentioned the City had received grant money over the past year to be spent on public safety, and that paying off the two leases in full would save tens of thousands of dollars over the next several years.

The motion to pay off the two leases by August 15th was approved unanimously.