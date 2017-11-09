Page City Council 11/08/17

City Council Wednesday Night 11/8/17

Last night’s Page City Council meeting covered a variety of topics. Among them was the sale of an old PUE building on Poplar, which was approved.

A lot of time was spent by counselors discussing the city’s consolidated fee schedule. These are fees for the use of city-owned property such as the Page Shores Amphitheater.

In addition, a public hearing was held during the meeting last night that involved developers that want to construct an 87-room hotel on South Lake Powell Boulevard on the southwest corner of Elk. Among those with concerns was Tse’ Yaato’ High School Principal Tracy Parker.

The principal is worried on several levels, including the increased traffic on Elk ever since the roundabout was opened at 89 and Haul. She also cited concerns about the 67 elementary school students who catch their school buses behind where the hotel would be located, and across from her school.

Page School Superintendent Rob Varner also expressed concerns, asking that the area become a no parking zone during the day so that his buses can get to the children without them having to go between parked cars.

The proposed hotel needs a zoning change for their area from Planned Development to Planned development Commercial. Council members will absorb the comments from those who spoke Wednesday night and make a decision on the zoning change soon.

Prior to last night’s Page regular City Council meeting, a work session was held once again in an effort to update the city’s zoning code. Along with Community Development Director Kim Johnson, council continued their work on the update, taking up sections seven, eight and nine.

Section 7: Enforcement

Section 8: Non-conformity

Section 9: Definitions

The updating of the city’s zoning code will continue with an all-day retreat with their consultant. It likely won’t happen until early in 2018.

As an aside, during the regular council meeting last night, Vice Mayor John Kocjan made mention that many residents are really unhappy with the conditions of the city’s roads, especially with winter coming.

That led to a brief discussion, but it’s likely to come up again soon.

The next Page City Council meeting will be Wednesday November 29.