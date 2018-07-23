Page Chamber Hosts Debate Aug 7 & 9

The Page-Lake Powell Chamber presenting two exciting nights of Candidate Debates for the City of Page before the Arizona Primary August 28, 2018 to give Page voters a chance to ask questions of City Council and Mayoral Candidates. The first evening will feature the 2 and 4 year Council Candidates and the second evening will feature the Mayoral Candidates. Be sure to bring your questions to the event so you can ask the candidates in this special forum August 7th and 9th at 6pm at the Public Safety Building on Coppermine Rd.

Be informed and educate yourself before you vote!

Listen to the Lake Powell Life News Interviews with City Council and Mayoral Candidates as they air during the week of July 23rd here.

Be sure you REGISTER TO VOTE by July 30th!