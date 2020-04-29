Page Canyonlands Testing for COVID-19

As part of the State of Arizona Testing Blitz, Canyonlands Health Care will be conducting COVID-19 tests on the next 3 consecutive Saturdays at their Urgent Care Facility in Page, AZ .

The State’s goal is to conduct 60,000 tests in Arizona during the blitz. The blitz is a partnership between Gov. Doug Ducey, the Arizona Department of Health Services and health care partners across the state.

According to Canyonlands Health Care RN and Clinical Support Director, Michelle Carter, Canyonlands Health Care will be providing drive up/walk up COVID-19 testing on the next 3 Saturdays, May 2, May 9, and May 16 from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Testing is for anybody who believes they have been exposed to COVID-19 or has experienced symptoms.

If arriving by car, you may be asked to remain in the car and be patient until it is your turn to test. Waits should be anticipated. Social distancing should be maintained at all times with others being tested. Officials will not be offering antibody tests. The Saturday blitz testing sessions are for testing of active infections only.