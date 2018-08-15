Page Candidate Forum

The Arizona Primary is coming up August 28, and the last day to request an early voting ballot for that primary is Friday August 17.

Next week Coconino County Democrats will be hosting a non partisan candidate forum at the Page Town House at Memorial Park – a less formal way to meet the candidates running for local offices where you can hear their ideas and ask them questions. Mark it on your calendar- Thursday, August 23, 2018 from 6-8pm- and apparently snacks will be served!

Candidates interested in participating in the event need to RSVP in advance- Mary Landahl 928.640.0057 or Sharon Hopkins 928.660.8480