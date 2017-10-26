Page Business Owner Saves the day

The Page Fire department was called-out Thursday afternoon shortly after 4 to a trash fire behind the Dollar General Store at 7th Avenue and North Navajo Drive. And it’s possible the owner of Lake Powell Carpet Care may have saved the day!

Earlier, a witness told the store manager that she had seen someone running from the scene along the back alley as soon as the fire started. It was the manager who dialed 9-1-1.

Bill Andrews of Page, who runs Lake Powell Carpet Care, happened to be driving by in his truck and saw the flames, which were rising high into the air. He told Lake Powell Communications that he remembered he had water in his van for cleaning carpets and quickly pulled-in.

Mr. Andrews was still dousing the fire with the hose from his van when Page firefighters took over. As they set-up their hose, one of the firefighters shook the man’s hand, thanking him for his timely work. His efforts may have kept the fire from spreading beyond the trash area.

The fire was declared out at 4:46. An investigation is underway.