Page Boys’ Basketball Team on Fire for Holiday Classic

To say the Page Sand Devils’ boys basketball team is off to a good start is pretty much an understatement. They started the season with a win over tough Winslow, and then completely dominated the Sedona Invitational this past weekend (December 5-7). They claimed the title with their five straight wins!

Page 66 Cicero Prep Academy 34

Page 49 Thatcher HS 37

Page 63 Chino Valley 48

Page 45 Coconino HS 43

Page 58 Lee Williams HS 41

Head coach Justin Smith told Lake Powell Communications:

“We won all 5 games and the tournament. We played well and came together as a team. The boys are learning how to play together; what it is going to take to get where we want to go.”

And where they are going to go next is the Boys’ 2019 Lake Powell Holiday Classic. They are the hosts, and they would like to do exactly what the girls did last weekend; dominate and become the champions of the tournament.

Game # 1 for the Sand Devils is Thursday at 6:30 p.m. against Kingman Academy.

Lake Powell Communications will have all of the Sand Devils’ games on the radio. But we urge you to get out there and support your favorite team!