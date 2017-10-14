Page Beats Tuba City 64-0 and Improves to 7-2

The Page Sand Devils’ football team continued their winning ways under first year head coach Mitchell Stephens Friday night with a 64-0 win over the visiting Warriors of Tuba City. It was breast cancer awareness night and the color pink was seen all around, especially with the Page cheerleaders, who had plenty to cheer about on this cool perfect night for football.

“We played for four quarters,” said a satisfied Coach Stephens following the contest. “We started out hot and we finished hot. A lot of guys did some really good things tonight.”

The scoring began early and quickly for the Sand devils, as they scored on their first two plays from scrimmage. 21-seconds into the game quarterback Jacob Doyle ran one in from 72-yards to get things going. Then, after holding the Warriors (as they did all night), on the next Sand Devils’ play sophomore Kele Meredith took the ball in from 80-yards.

And they just kept going; the defense holding the Warriors’ offense and the Page offense moving the ball well all night.

Though he the mentioned a couple of nice pass plays completed by the Warriors in the first half, and he mentioned a couple of dropped passed by his receivers. The coach then added, “But it’s hard to complain.”

QB Doyle threw for a couple of touchdowns; one to Peyton Yazzie, the other to Dainian Bitsinnie. Junior Hayden Gracia ran the ball in for TDs from 11 and 27 yards.

The Sand Devils’ defense got in on the action and scored on two interceptions. And it was sophomore Kimball Begay who took those two Warriors passes in. The first was from 65-yards in the first quarter, and he did it again in the third quarter when he reached way up with his left hand to reign in a pass a then jog in from about 15-yards.

The Page special teams checked-in with an unusual touchdown of their own. Late in the second quarter, Meredith took a punt at the Tuba City 28. He then turned left and tossed the ball about 35-yards to Jacob Doyle, who then took it in.

The Sand Devils find themselves in a very good position for a playoff run with a splendid 7-2 record. They’ll finish the regular season next Friday (10/20) with another home game, this one against Chinle.

“We’ve got to win the region, and then just kind of wait around and see who we draw,” said Coach Stephens.

And the story of the game would not be complete without mentioning that #76, the Sand Devils’ huge lineman; Jacob McCabe, was chosen to take the final 2-point try into the end zone. And he did exactly that, running straight forward without hesitation. His teammates went crazy, both in the end zone and back on the bench where he was greeted as a hero would be greeted. He even received a big hug from one of his coaches.

It was a good night for football in Page America.