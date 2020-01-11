News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Page Basketball This Afternoon; Saturday!!!

Page Basketball This Afternoon; Saturday!!!
January 11
13:12 2020
Print This Article

 

We had incorrect times for today’s Page High School Basketball games running on the radio. We apologize for the mistake.

 

Monument Valley is here to play the Sand Devils. The girls play at 2:30. The boys are at 4 PM.

 

If you cannot make it to Page High School, we will have the games on-the-radio at 

1340 AM…98.3 FM and 100.1 FM. And it will be streaming online at networkonesports.com/kpge.

Brought to you by Boston’s Ace hardware and RD’s Drive-in.

Page Basketball This Afternoon; Saturday!!! - overview

Summary: Page Basketball This Afternoon; Saturday!!!

Tags
page high school basketballtime change

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.