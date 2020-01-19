Page Basketball Teams Split With the Hornets in Ganado

One win, one loss, for the Page Sand Devils basketball teams Saturday night in Ganado.

Girls: Ganado 36 Page 32

Boys: Page 75 Ganado 31

In game # 1 inside Ganado High School’s beautiful gym, the girls took an early deficit, but fought back hard and had a halftime 16-13 lead. They did a remarkable job to take that lead.

Unfortunately, they also had to play half # 2, and the Hornets’ girls started the half with several unanswered three-pointers in a row. Suddenly, the Lady Sand Devils found themselves down 25-16.

Perhaps it wasn’t just those points in a row that stunned the girls; it was maybe the boisterous Ganado fans that went nuts with all those points for the home team.

Did Coach Ryan Whitehorse’s ladies give-up? Heavens know! If the fourth quarter had lasted a couple more minutes, it could have easily been a Page victory.

Emma Yazzie and Neve Redhair were among the Sand Devils who played really well Saturday. And on a very positive note, transfer student, Chaminique Nez, was finally eligible to play for Page and did quite well.

One key player who was unable to play for Page due to injury was Camryn Nockindeneh. Instead, with Coach Whitehorse’s permission, Camryn spent the entire game helping with the commentary on the radio.

In game # 2 in Ganado, the Sand Devil boys had a good time controlling the entire game and coming away with a solid as rock victory. The guys came into the game # 1 in the 3-A rankings. The victory surely didn’t hurt their # 1 status.

Coach Justin Smith’s teams went into halftime leading 50-19. And in half-two, just about everyone on the roster contributed toward the victory.

“I thought the boys played hard,” said Coach Smith following the game. “And I felt that we got better, so that’s all we wanted.”

The Coach also expressed satisfaction at getting all the guys into the game.

Unofficial scoring leaders for Page:

Robert Smith- 16-points, with four 3-pointers.

Stuart Sandall- 14-points

Maurice Smith- 9-points

This is a very busy time of the basketball season, and the girls and boys are back in action, on the road again, Tuesday night at Chinle.

Game times are:

Ladies: 6 PM

Guys: 7:30 PM

Then on Wednesday, the guys ONLY are in action hosting El Capitan High School at 6 PM.

Then, to finish out this week, the girls and the guys are both playing at Window Rock Saturday afternoon.

Ladies: 3 PM

Guys: 4:30 PM

All of the games this week will be aired on the radio by Lake Powell Communications.

Featured Photo: The Ganado HS gym