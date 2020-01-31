Page Basketball Girls & Boys Both Win in Kayenta

Talk about a loud crowd! That’s exactly what you had Thursday night at Monument Valley High School in Kayenta.

Wow!

But through that very large and boisterous mob, the Sand Devil girls and the Sand Devil boys prevailed.

Page Girls – 59

Monument Valley Girls- 20

Ooooooooooooooooooooooooo

Page Guys – 58

Monument Valley Guys – 50

Game # 1

Sand Devils’ Coach Ryan Whitehorse told Lake Powell Communications that his ladies came out aggressively and he felt that’s what set the tone for the rest of the game.

He said they tried a few new things on offense Thursday that seemed to do what he had hoped the minor changes would do.

But what about that defense!

“Defense is what Page basketball is all about,” said Coach Whitehorse. “And we took pride in that tonight, and it showed on the scoreboard.”

Unofficially the girls were led in scoring by Diana Secody with nine points, followed by Miqueday Taliman with eight and Ashlyn Adakai and Francine Keyonnie with seven each.

Game # 2

This game was close throughout, and that got the crowd rolling. It would be a pretty good guess that the Page fans were louder than the home fans.

It started out slow with Page leading after one quarter 10-9. A few more points were scored in quarter-2, with the Sand Devils on top at the half 25-18.

But the Mustangs just wouldn’t go away. And in the 3rd quarter, Page simply could not put them away.

Then came the rollicking 4th, where every point, no matter which team scored, brought the crowd to its feet with their lungs drowning out everything else. It was loud!!! It was also exciting!!!

But as the 4th quarter began to dwindle, that’s when the Sand Devils, led by Gabe Gomez and Stewart Sandall, finally got Coach Justin Smith to relax, if only just a little bit.

Coach Smith told us the 4th quarter was too exciting.

Asked about Stuart Sandall’s performance, Coach Smith thought he started slow, but that he finished very strong.

“We did a good job of getting him the ball early and late, but I felt like early he wasn’t finishing, but later on he settled down and started finishing his shots,” said Coach Smith.

His final comment was that his team didn’t play smart, “But they played hard.”

Next up:

Do the girls and guys get some time off to relax? Heavens NO! The girls and guys are back in action Saturday afternoon at home against the visiting Fighting Scouts of Window Rock.

You remember them, don’t you?

It was just a week ago in Window Rock when the girls snapped their 3-game skid there, beating the Scouts 44-42. And it’s also where the guys lost to the Scouts on a last second shot 46-43. So Saturday’s action at Page should be very very exciting.

The girls play at 2:30 and the boys at 4 PM.