Page Band Plays Phoenix Oct 4th

They’re called “Infamous Demise,” and they are a Page, Arizona rock band; a HARD rock band. The four band members, Daniel McMahon, Jeremy Poole, Adam Brownell, and Bob Wise are having a good time during their ride. And on Friday, October 4th, they’ll be opening in Phoenix at the Dead West Fest at Joe’s Grotto.

Dan McMahon, who is often seen working the bar at the Dam Bar and Grille in town, stopped-in at Lake Powell Communications to talk about his band and their first album.

“Yeah, we recorded it at Villain Recording in Phoenix and it was sponsored by State 48 and Blue Buddha Sushi Lounge, so we had a lot of local support,” said McMahon.

He told us the CD came out in March and has been doing well overseas.

“We’ve got to push around the area. Our goal is to slowly build a fan base,” he added.

Dan describes his first recording opportunity as just four days of hanging out with dudes and playing music.

But he said there was pressure, too.

“It was kind of mind-bending a bit,” he said. “It’s like, if you’re not ready, you’re going to be pushed aside pretty quickly. It taught us all to be better musicians.”

Interestingly, the members of Infamous Demise write their own material.

Speaking of members of Infamous Demise, they have a drummer, Bob Wise, who probably has more experience playing music and performing than the other three members combined. You’ve probably seen Bob playing drums for the house band at Big John’s Texas BBQ, the Echo Cliffs Cattle Company.

Wise toured the world as a drummer early in his career. And for a while, he worked with top-selling recording artist, Melanie (Safka). If you ask Bob nicely, he will recite for you the words to Melanie’s hit, “Brand new key.”

Don’t forget, State 48 Tavern is the place to be for a Halloween celebration Saturday, October 26th, when Infamous Demise will be there bringing the house down with their great music.