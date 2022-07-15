Page Balloon Regatta Still Happening, Despite Rumors Otherwise

The City of Page has issued a press release and statement in regards to this year’s Page Balloon Regatta to clarify what is happening with the event this year; among what they are referring to as ‘misinformation’ about the event.

The release states, “First and foremost, the Page Balloon Regatta is still happening on November 3 through November 6th, 2022, and will continue into the future on the same annual schedule.”

A social media post from the Page Lake Powell Balloon Regatta Organization claims that they were denied an event permit from the City this year and further comments claim that they had been denied an audience with the City.

According to City Manager Darren Caldwell, “After meeting with the Balloon Regatta Committee representatives several times and actually sending city staff members to 2 of their meetings to express some concerns and to let them know we wanted an equal place at the table, it was then the committee decided to not continue to be involved in the event. The City is happy that some of the committee members, including the Balloon Meister, have decided to help with this year’s event. Their knowledge and experience will guarantee an event that we are all used to.”

Lake Powell Life News has reached out to the Balloon Regatta Committee for a statement.

(Featured Image by Michael Farrow)