Page Balloon Regatta Off & Running

November 03
November 03
09:48 2017
It was a bit nippy Friday morning (11/3) in Page, but the hot air balloons were everywhere in the sky around town. People were pulling off the roads to take pictures, and with the warming sun and calm winds everything was coming up perfect for the 15th annual Page Balloon Regatta.

Friday’s events includes the Page Lake Powell Chamber street fair. A lot of our parking areas were to be blocked-off, but in exchange for dozens and dozens of vendors. With a little time and patience parking can be found.

At 7 A.M. Saturday there will be another balloon launch from the city park and from the south end of the golf course, across from Page Lumber.

The street fair continues Saturday 11 A.M. to 10 P.M.

And don’t forget the beautiful Balloon Glow, always a crowd favorite. That is scheduled 6:30 P.M. to 8 P.M.

With 63 balloon in town, lots of people, plenty of vendors and lots of excitement, it’s a great to be in Page America!

Further details are available at: lakepowellballoonregatta.com

 

 

