Page Attacks Trash April 2nd

It’s time for Page Attacks Trash, the annual trash pickup day hosted by the City of Page, Coconino Community College, and Republic Services. Members of the community are invited to help keep Page beautiful by volunteering to pick up trash on Saturday, April 2nd. The event runs from 8am – noon. Anyone wishing to participate should check-in at the Page Townhouse located at the corner of South Navajo and 6th Avenue to receive area cleanup assignments, trash bags, and a free t-shirt.

The event also offers free lunch for trash-picker-uppers, provided by Courtyard by Marriot in Page, Dixie Ellis’ Lower Antelope Canyon Tours, and the Page Elks Lodge #2498.

The organizers of the event would like to remind participants that this is an outdoor volunteer event, so make sure to dress for safety and bring gloves and drinking water.