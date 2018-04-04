Page Attacks Trash and Enforces City Codes

Salt River Project is gearing up for the annual Page Attacks Trash event, this year the final year for SRP to manage it. Mark your calendar for April 28th . This year from 7am to 11am with a nice lunch after everyone finishes up attacking the trash in our community. Aaron Bixler Community Enhancement Technician for the City of Page says this year its going to be super fun. He stopped by to chat with Lake Powell Life News about that event this morning, plus had much to say about how the code enforcement in town is going. Below you will find a podcast of the interview and links to the ordinances and codes on the city website.

Aaron is charged with enforcing the following chapters of the Page Code of Ordinances, found on the City of Page website, under Government, City Code Chapter 91: Health; Nuisances and Title XV: Land Usage, Chapter 152. Zoning Code. The draft zoning code on the home page of the City website is a complete rewrite of the Zoning Code, and it is anticipated that there will be an updated version, based on City Council and staff comment in the next month or so. If you would like further information pertaining to the Zoning Code rewrite, please contact Community Development Director, Kim Johnson.

Here is the link for the City of Page Code of Ordinances