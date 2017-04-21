Page Attacks Trash 2017 Set for Tomorrow

Back by popular demand, Page Attacks Trash will be going on this weekend.

While the event, which is all about keeping Page and the surrounding area looking good, is in its 36th year, the name has switched back to the original “Attacks Trash” moniker after spending two years as “Keep this land Beautiful.”

“It just didn’t fit,” said Shane Jones, one of the event organizers. “Page Attacks Trash, or PAT, just works.” Another reason for going back to the original name was that it has a call to action, “attack trash,” right there in the name.

Jones stressed that anyone is welcome to come out and participate. “The important this is that anyone can do it,” Jones said. “You don’t have to be part of a group or organization or anything. Anybody can go out and get with one of the coordinators. I think we have eight of them around town. They’ll be around all the major intersections.”

The assignment of cleanup locations will begin at 7 a.m. at the Townhouse. Once you bring back a bag filled with trash, you’ll receive a t-shirt that will be your ticket for a free lunch at the Elks Lodge.

Page Attacks Trash is put on by the Navajo Generating Station. The hope is to have a greater turnout than last year when nearly 1,000 volunteers collected over 6-tons of trash.