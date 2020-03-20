Page, Arizona Emergency Declaration

Mayor Levi Tappan has now declared the State of Emergency for the City of Page in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. In his statement, the mayor calls the emergency declaration the best tool available to help residents and businesses. City officials say they are working closely with their partners at both the state and county levels.

The declaration effectively gives enhanced authority to the City Manager, Darren Coldwell, to execute the following:

Respond to and mitigate the effects of the spread of Covid-19 through necessary legal means including closures, seek financial assistance and other forms of aid and relief from federal, state, and county sources, create utility assistance programs and/or limit shutoffs, and provide assistance in executing the Emergency Operations Plan.