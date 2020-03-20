News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Page, Arizona Emergency Declaration

Page, Arizona Emergency Declaration
March 20
11:26 2020
Print This Article

Mayor Levi Tappan has now declared the State of Emergency for the City of Page in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. In his statement, the mayor calls the emergency declaration the best tool available to help residents and businesses. City officials say they are working closely with their partners at both the state and county levels.

The declaration effectively gives enhanced authority to the City Manager, Darren Coldwell, to execute the following:

Respond to and mitigate the effects of the spread of Covid-19 through necessary legal means including closures, seek financial assistance and other forms of aid and relief from federal, state, and county sources, create utility assistance programs and/or limit shutoffs, and provide assistance in executing the Emergency Operations Plan.

Page, Arizona Emergency Declaration - overview

Summary: Page, Arizona Emergency Declaration

Tags
arizonaassistancecoronaviruscovid-19declaration of emergencymayor levi tappanpagestate of emergency

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.