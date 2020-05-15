News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Page Area Man Dies in Fall

Page Area Man Dies in Fall
May 15
15:35 2020
Print This Article

A Page area man fell to his death sometime early on the morning of Thursday, May 14, 2020, according to a report from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. The man fell from a cliff overlooking Lake Powell.

Kane County officials report Ian Brisbin, 26, fell about 70 feet from Alstrom Point, a remote spot of Kane County overlooking Gunsight Bay and Padre Bay.

Officials say Brisbin and a friend were camping when the friend went to bed sometime after midnight leaving Brisbin to watch the stars. His body was found the next morning and retrieved by Kane County Sheriff’s search and rescue team and the National Park Service. All indications are the fall appears to be accidental.

Page Area Man Dies in Fall - overview

Summary: Page Area Man Dies in Fall

Tags
alstrom pointdiesFallkane countylake powellpage arizona

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.