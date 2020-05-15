Page Area Man Dies in Fall

A Page area man fell to his death sometime early on the morning of Thursday, May 14, 2020, according to a report from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. The man fell from a cliff overlooking Lake Powell.

Kane County officials report Ian Brisbin, 26, fell about 70 feet from Alstrom Point, a remote spot of Kane County overlooking Gunsight Bay and Padre Bay.

Officials say Brisbin and a friend were camping when the friend went to bed sometime after midnight leaving Brisbin to watch the stars. His body was found the next morning and retrieved by Kane County Sheriff’s search and rescue team and the National Park Service. All indications are the fall appears to be accidental.