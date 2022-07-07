News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Page Animal Hospital Reportedly to Reopen August 1st

Page Animal Hospital Reportedly to Reopen August 1st
July 07
10:41 2022
Print This Article

According to a social media post from Page Animal Hospital, the hospital will be re-opening on August 1st of this year.

The announcement says that Dr. Kevin Ballard, DVM, and Dr. Jerry Roundtree, DVM, are teaming up again to re-open the hospital.

The post notes that more details will be released in the weeks to come.

The Animal Hospital announced their closure in mid-March of this year, citing difficulty hiring a veterinarian as the main cause, despite reaching out across the country to search and offering a $5,000 referral reward for the position.

The Page Animal Hospital has been closed since April 29th of this year.

Page Animal Hospital Reportedly to Reopen August 1st - overview

Summary: Page Animal Hospital Reportedly to Reopen August 1st

Tags
page animal hospitalpahveterinarian

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.