Page Animal Hospital Reportedly to Reopen August 1st

According to a social media post from Page Animal Hospital, the hospital will be re-opening on August 1st of this year.

The announcement says that Dr. Kevin Ballard, DVM, and Dr. Jerry Roundtree, DVM, are teaming up again to re-open the hospital.

The post notes that more details will be released in the weeks to come.

The Animal Hospital announced their closure in mid-March of this year, citing difficulty hiring a veterinarian as the main cause, despite reaching out across the country to search and offering a $5,000 referral reward for the position.

The Page Animal Hospital has been closed since April 29th of this year.