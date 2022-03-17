Page Animal Hospital Announces Indefinite Closure April 29th

According to an e-mail sent out to clients of Page Animal Hospital, the business will be closing on April 29th, 2022. The letter, from Page Animal Hospital owner Kevin Ballard, cites difficulty hiring a permanent veterinarian as the main problem. The letter states that Page Animal Hospital has reached out across the country, including attending veterinarian conferences and offering an open $5,000 referral reward to anyone who refers a full-time veterinarian to work for Page Animal Hospital. The letter states that Page Animal Hospital will help to facilitate any referrals that are needed for customers to receive veterinary care moving forward, as well as refilling active prescriptions and transferring the prescription to their online store in Kanab. According to the letter, pet vaccine clinics will still be periodically organized, as well as some mobile services for large animals. Vet offices across the country are experiencing a nationwide veterinarian shortage, which makes the search for a permanent vet particularly difficult.