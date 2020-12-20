Page America Changed Forever on the 18th of December 2020



“Look for the stacks…look for the stacks”

That is what (at least) one Page mother would tell her kids as they approached their home after visiting elsewhere. Whether from the east or west or north, the children would look out the windows of their van looking and looking for the NGS stacks.

And when they saw them…

“There they are, mom,” they would yell, pointing. “There they are. We’re almost home.”

But not anymore.

History has changed.

The stacks are gone. They were taken away by technicians, and by history, at 8:30 the morning of December 18, 2020; never to be seen again.

Was this Page’s day which will live in infamy?

This particular mother’s father-in-law had spent many years at the Navajo Generating Station. He was proudly helping to send electricity to the Navajo Nation and well beyond, while also bringing home a paycheck that would sustain his wife and kids.

But this Page mother remembers, too, that as a kid, she and her sister did the same thing. They were also were looking for the stacks as their mom or dad drove them home to Page. It was actually a generational thing, and very likely for many others.

But now, suddenly, it’s all a part of history. They’re gone.

On December 18, 2020, it was all taken away; made permanently a part of Page/Lechee/Navajo Nation history.

What should the kids look for now, mom, when they’re coming home? A water tower? Safeway? The City Park?

History changes things.

And on Friday last, the history of Page was changed….forever.