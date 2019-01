If you are interested in joining the Page 4-H Livestock Club the first meeting of the year is Thursday January 17, 2019 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Lake View Primary school library. 4-H has developed new and exciting clubs this year that are not just about animals. All ages are invited to come. We are excited for another year of the Page 4-H Livestock Club.

If you have any questions please call Lacy Harris at 928-645-6960.