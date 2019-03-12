Paddle Your Way to Glory in France

If you are one of the many paddleboard enthusiasts in Page then you know how common it is to find French travelers paddling Lake Powell during peak season! Here’s an excuse to pay them a visit in kind…and while you’re there, invite them back to Lake Powell this summer!

A popular international inflatable paddle board company has announced the date and location for their Dragon World Championships 2019 this week. The team SUP competition is set this year for Lake Annecy, France in June.

Entries into the international competition must be received by March 25, 2019. Enter your four-person SUP team for Dragon World here.