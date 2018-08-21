Pac 12 Have Four Teams in the First College Poll of the Year

College football season is just a little under two weeks away. Since teams announced their incoming freshman class fans from all over have been waiting for this moment. On Monday August 20, 2018 College Bowl Championship Series (BCS) released the top 25 in the first preseason poll. The Pac 12 had four teams listed in the first poll of the season led by Washington, Stanford, USC then Oregon. The Arizona wildcats fell short of receiving enough votes to crack the top 25 the Wildcats received 28 votes.

Some notable games on the Wildcats schedule;

September 29 vs #15 USC

October 12 @ Utah

October 27 vs #24 Oregon

Arizona will have three national televised games this season including Sept 1 against BYU at 7:45 pm.