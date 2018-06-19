Overzealous Tourist or Basic Vandalism?

ADOT found themselves having to paint over the top of, rather than clean up the work of an unknown graffiti artist last week. A “do it and dash” kind of crime they have yet to come up with any leads on. Paul Brayton from ADOT tells Lake Powell Life News a couple weeks ago someone took what looks to be a paint roller and painted white marks on the surface of Hwy 89 at the entrance to the Horseshoe Bend Overlook. Brayton says ADOT knew about it within an hour it happened and did not think the painting was of any significance but rather most likely the work of an overzealous tourist.