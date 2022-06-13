News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Overnight Lane Restrictions on Highway 89 from Page to Utah State Line

June 13
10:02 2022
The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan for overnight lane restrictions on US 89 near Page starting on Sunday night, June 12, and continuing through Friday morning, July 8.

Drivers should slow down, proceed through the work zone with caution and watch for construction personnel and equipment while the following restrictions are in place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.:

  • US 89 will be narrowed to one lane only of alternating north- and southbound travel, in two-mile segments, from south of Page to the Utah state line (mileposts 545 – 557).

  • Drivers should be prepared to stop.

  • Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone.

  • A vehicle width limit of 14 feet will be in place.

  • The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph.

The lane restrictions are needed so crews can perform maintenance to the highway.

