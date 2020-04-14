Over 800 Navajo Nation Cases of Coronavirus

The Navajo Nation Health Command Operations Center (HCOC) has now confirmed 115 new cases of Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) as of Monday, Apr. 13 bringing the total number of cases to 813. The new numbers also confirmed four additional deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities to 28.

Navajo County (Arizona) reports the most coronavirus cases at 251 while Coconino County (Arizona) has the second-highest number of cases reported at 159.

The Navajo Epidemiology Center reported an additional 85 positive border town cases. A total of 4,028 tests have been performed, of which 3,028 have returned negative results.

The Navajo Nation Health Command Operations Center continues to work with all agencies, counties, local corresponding emergency entities and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service to acquire the resources to aid the Navajo Nation’s COVID-19 emergency response efforts.

CURFEW REMAINS IN EFFECT

The HCOC advises all citizens of the Navajo Nation to abide by Navajo Nation Public Health Orders limiting public gatherings and establishing a daily curfew from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM. The Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety will continue ongoing patrols to enforce the Navajo Nation’s public health measures.

For more information, visit https: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19 or call the HCOC Hotline at (928) 871-7014.