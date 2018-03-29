Outlying Areas Alerted to Missing Phoenix Child

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children along with the Phoenix Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing child.

Elizabeth Sanchez, 17, was last seen at her home on February 14, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. Elizabeth is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has black hair and black eyes.

If you have seen Elizabeth or have any information about her disappearance contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Phoenix Police Department at 1-602-262-6151.

NCMEC Poster – http://www.missingkids.org/poster/NCMC/1322332/1/screen