Outgoing Superintendent Rob Varner Says “Goodbye” in a Video

Varner Says Goodbye in a Video

The Page Unified School District Superintendent, Rob Varner, not unlike this year’s Senior Class of 2020, is saying goodbye to Page High School himself. But more than that, Mr. Varner is saying goodbye to the entire Page School District, and the city of Page, too.

Rob Varner has retired.

This past week, Rob Varner recorded a video aimed at saying “goodbye.”

To see the post, simply go on Facebook and click on: Page Unified School District, and then scroll down

In an interview with Lake Powell Communications during this past school year, we asked Mr. Varner if, in doing his job for the past half-decade, was it ever fun for him.

“When I interact with some of the students; they make it fun,” he told us. “I have a staff that likes to have some fun; it can be a fun job. But no, it isn’t always fun.”

He said there were challenges each and every day, and challenges, as we might expect. He said he had a lot of good weeks, but also weeks where he and his staff had trials.

As he described in the above chat, Rob Varner is a very proud man. He is proud of the work he did for the Page Schools, and he is proud of many of the students he had the pleasure of getting to know through the years.

But as he stated, he is most proud of his wife and family.

Page is going to miss Superintendent Mr. Rob Varner!