Outdoor Gear Prices Could Soar

May 22
09:37 2019
A new wave of tariffs on Chinese imports will likely hit the outdoor recreation hard.
The Trump administration has proposed a list of imports worth $300 billion that could see added tariffs of up to 25 percent.
Everything from ski boots to fishing poles would be affected.
President Trump is hoping to pressure the Chinese into a trade agreement.  He says, “When the time is right, we will make a deal with China.  This must be a great deal for the United States, or it just doesn’t make sense.”
The U.S. had a trade imbalance with China of over $419 billion in 2018.
A public comment period is underway now.  The new tariffs will take effect in late June or July.

