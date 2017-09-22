OSIRIS-REx: The Spacecraft With An Arizona Connection

Osiris was the Egyptian god of the afterlife; however the OSIRIS-Rex spacecraft is doing godly things today to help understand life.

On Friday, OSIRIS used Earth as a gravitational slingshot, in southeast Australia the craft could be seen by telescope. Keep an eye out for those images on the internet.

OSIRIS was launched to study an asteroid that has carbonic properties and is reportedly a remnant from the formation of our solar system.

Two Arizona Universities have a hand in the project.

The mission’s principal Investigator works out of the University of Arizona in Tucson and some components for the spacecraft where designed and built at Arizona State University.

The project is a huge joint effort. Students at Harvard and MIT also designed components, and Lockheed Martin in Denver, Colorado built the vessel.

Engineering and navigation for the mission is taking place at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.

The mission will last until 2023.