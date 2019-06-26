Operation Dry Water: The Dangers of Boating Under the Influence

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, UT/AZ – As part of the annual Operation Dry Water campaign, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will join in the nationally coordinated effort to educate boaters about the dangers of boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The mission of Operation Dry Water is to reduce the number of alcohol- and drug-related accidents and fatalities on the water.

Operation Dry Water weekend, July 5 through 7, is the national weekend of amplified recreational boater outreach, education and coordinated enforcement surrounding boating under the influence. Glen Canyon is reaching out to our community to encourage those who will be spending time on the water to engage in safe boating practices, which includes keeping alcohol off the boat for both operators and passengers.

“Recreational boating is an activity enjoyed by people and families nationwide. Our goal is to not only educate boaters on the dangers of drinking alcohol and boating, but also to remind them of other safe boating practices, such as enrolling in a boater education course and always wearing a life jacket,” says Superintendent William Shott.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is asking boaters to enjoy this boating season and help keep everyone safe by not drinking alcohol while on the water, or operating a boat after you have consumed alcohol. In 2018, 494 impaired operators were removed by law enforcement across the country during the Operation Dry Water three-day weekend.

Boaters can learn more about boating under the influence by visiting operationdrywater.org.

More information is available on each park’s website: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area or Rainbow Bridge National Monument