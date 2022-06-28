Operation Dry Water Being Conducted on Lake Powell over 4th of July Weekend

Focus of July 4th Holiday Weekend is to Stop Boating Under the Influence

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Ariz./Utah – During the July 4th holiday weekend, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will be participating in the national Operation Dry Water awareness and enforcement weekend. Law enforcement officers across the country will be on heightened alert July 2 through 4 for those in violation of boating under the influence laws. Law enforcement rangers will also be working to increase public awareness of the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Operation Dry Water is a nationwide event in partnership with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and the U.S. Coast Guard.

“Each year our park rangers respond to unnecessary tragedies on the water that could have been avoided if it weren’t for the presence of drugs or alcohol. Our job is to protect those in the communities we serve and it is everyone’s job to be responsible while recreating. Only together can we ensure that everyone who visits Glen Canyon and Lake Powell is able to enjoy their time with family and friends safely,” says Superintendent William Shott.

Operating a vessel under the influence of drugs or alcohol is illegal on all bodies of water and can lead to serious injuries and death for boat operators and passengers and legal consequences. Glen Canyon National Recreation Area reminds visitors to always remain sober when boating and to wear a life jacket when on the water. Children 12 years of age and younger must wear a U. S. Coast Guard approved lifejacket when the boat is underway.

Operation Dry Water is a year-round boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign with the mission of reducing the number of alcohol and drug related accidents and fatalities. The nationwide July 4th holiday event increases recreational boater awareness and fosters a stronger and more visible deterrent to alcohol and drug use on the water. Visit operationdrywater.org for more information about boating under the influence.

-NPS-