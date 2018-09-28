Open House Page Fire Department

The Page Fire Department will be holding an open house on Wednesday October 10, 2018 from 4-6 pm at the Public Safety Building at 808 Coppermine Road. There will be many demos that will be shown from how to use a fire extinguisher to safety information to painting a hydrant. There will be 7 exhibitors on hand to assist the Page Fire Department. This is held annually at the fire department during National Fire Prevention Week, which is Oct 7-13.

For Additional information contact:

PageFireDepartment.org or mjones@pageaz.gov