Lake Powell Life News

Open House Page Fire Department

September 28
11:54 2018
The Page Fire Department will be holding an open house on Wednesday October 10, 2018 from 4-6 pm at the Public Safety Building at 808 Coppermine Road. There will be many demos that will be shown from how to use a fire extinguisher to safety information to painting a hydrant. There will be 7 exhibitors on hand to assist the Page Fire Department. This is held annually at the fire department during National Fire Prevention Week, which is Oct 7-13.

For Additional information contact:

PageFireDepartment.org  or mjones@pageaz.gov

 

 

 

 

 

 

