Open Enrollment for Health Care

It is that time of year for you to head to the insurance marketplace if you need coverage. Open enrollment happens once a year under the Affordable Care Act. Health care experts say the Arizona marketplace has expanded since its 2018 offerings for people in the big cities i.e. Tucson, Phoenix, but in the remaining 15 Arizona counties, we are once again limited to plans from just one provider for 2019.

Health care advocates say that some brokers are selling short term health plans which cost less, but provide much lower levels of coverage than ACA plans which by law must provide coverage.

Morgan Tucker with Protect Our Care Arizona tells Lake Powell Life News short term health plans, which she calls “junk insurance”, can end up being almost worthless if you have a major injury or illness: (click audio below)

Tucker says you should compare any plan you are considering to those offered on the ACA marketplace website. For no-cost help to find and choose a plan that works best for you go to coverAZ.org.