OOC Begins Printing First Batch of ARPA Hardship Assistance Checks for Navajo Elders

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Tuesday, the Navajo Nation Office of the Controller began printing the first batch of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Hardship Assistance checks in the amount of $2,000 for Navajo elders, who are 60 years and older and who previously received CARES Act Hardship Assistance. The office will continue processing checks as quickly as possible and will work weekends, once again, to expedite the relief checks.

In January, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer signed Resolution CD-62-21 into law, approving $557 million for the ARPA Hardship Assistance to provide direct financial relief for the Navajo people to help mitigate the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The funding will provide $2,000 for adults, who are 18 years and older on or before January 4, 2022 and $600 for minors who are enrolled members of the Navajo Nation.

“As Navajo people, we are taught to love and care for our elders and to prioritize their needs. Based on those teachings, the Office of the Controller is prioritizing the ARPA Hardship Assistance for those who are 60 years and older. We are meeting with the Office of the Controller nearly every day, to work through many challenges and to expedite the processing of the ARPA Hardship Assistance checks. Please remain patient and please be respectful to the staff members who are working hard to help our people,” said President Nez.

The immediate goal is to have the ARPA Hardship Assistance checks in the mail by the end of February for previous CARES Act Hardship recipients, with the exception of new applicants and individuals that have outstanding issues such as changes to their mailing address. OOC has also hired temporary staff members to help with the processing of the ARPA Hardship Assistance.

The Office of the Controller will continue accepting new applications for the ARPA Hardship Assistance Program for enrolled members of the Navajo Nation, who did not previously receive Hardship Assistance. New applicants must complete/sign the ARPA Hardship Program application and submit no later than December 30, 2022. Applications available at: https://www.nnooc.org.

The Navajo Nation Office of the Controller and Office of Vital Records & Identification will host ARPA Hardship and CIB Technical Assistance Drives in nearby cities, to provide help with completing and submitting applications for ARPA Hardship Assistance and to apply for a Certificate of Indian Blood (CIB). If an individual previously received the Hardship Assistance, they do not have to re-apply to receive the ARPA Hardship Assistance. COVID-19 protocols will be in place and all attendees are required to wear a face mask at all times.

The ARPA Hardship and CIB Technical Assistance Drives are scheduled at the following locations:

· February 17 – 18, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Steele Indian School Park – Memorial Hall (300 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix, Arizona 85012)

· March 3 – 4, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Tucson Indian Center (160 N Stone Ave., Tucson, Arizona 85701)

· April 7 – 8, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Southwest Indian Polytechnic Institute (9169 Coors Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87120

· April 14 – 15, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Urban Indian Center of Salt Lake (120 W 1300 S St., Salt Lake City, Utah 84115)

· April 28 – 29, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Denver Indian Center Inc. (4407 Morrison Rd., Denver, Colorado 80219)

“For those who plan to attend the technical assistance events, please adhere to COVID-19 protocols and please be respectful to staff members and everyone in attendance. Please anticipate a waiting time and please come prepared with documents in hand. We appreciate your support and understanding as we proceed with assisting our people,” said Vice President Lizer.

Personnel will provide guidance on any ARPA Hardship and CIB inquiries, including change of address forms, printing and copying services, and individual concerns related to the application process and tribal enrollment. The technical assistance drives will not include any type of check distributions. In addition, applicants seeking to enroll with the Navajo Nation, obtain a copy of their CIB, or update their tribal enrollment information will be required to provide current and original records of Birth/Death Certificates, Marriage Licenses, Divorce Decrees, or other court-ordered documents. The Navajo Office of Vital Records will not be able to provide same-day CIB’s due to additional necessary verification to be conducted by agency offices.