Ongoing Investigation By Kane County Sheriff’s Concludes
October 02
15:27 2017
The Kane County Sheriff’s Office assisted by the National Park Service & the Blanding Police Department recently completed a 4 month investigation in the Bullfrog Marina area.
The investigation culminated with the arrests of 7 people for distribution of a controlled substance, 2 persons for illegally possession of a firearm and 9 others for simple possession of marijuana/paraphernalia.
One subject was arrested for a Kane County Justice Court warrant.