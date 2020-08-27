One Particular Baseball Card Going Through the Roof

Trout “Reels” in Big Money

Honus who?

For nearly a century Johannes Peter “Honus” Wagner has held the distinction of having the most expensive baseball card of all-time; now Mike Trout has soared past the “Flying Dutchman.”

Trout, of the California Angels, had one of his cards sell at auction last weekend for $3.9 million. The last time a T206 Honus Wagner card was available it sold for $3.12 million.

Unless you’re a baseball fan you might be asking “Mike who?” That’s because Trout doesn’t make brash predictions, doesn’t court publicity. He just plays baseball at a level that – at his current pace – would put him in the discussion of who’s the greatest player of all-time.

Trout currently has 295 home runs and 201 stolen bases, showcasing the rare combination of speed and power. At just 29 years old Trout’s career totals could place him alongside such luminaries as Willie Mays, Barry Bonds and Mickey Mantle. He is just hitting his peak years, meaning his extraordinary output could even reach greater heights.

The high price for Trout’s rookie card reflects not only what he has done so far, but also what he is projected to do in the future. If he lives up to his promise, the price f that card could skyrocket.

Especially since the card in question is one-of-a-kind.

It’s the only officially signed Bowman Trout refractor card in existence. And it didn’t even get a perfect 10 rating, instead being considered a Mint 9 condition card.

Baseball card collecting has seen its peaks and valleys over the years, and is currently booming. But one thing has remained unchanged for decades: Wagner’s T206 card has been the Holy Grail for collectors.

Ever since Jefferson Burdick’s The American Card Catalog first valued the Wagner card at $50 in 1933 it has remained, by far, the most expensive baseball card on the market.

That’s because only 57 are known to exist. The card was part of a 1909 promotion by the American Tobacco Company.

Legend has it that Wagner – who didn’t smoke – demanded the company not use his likeness on tobacco products. A more contemporary view is that the company wouldn’t pay Wagner what he wanted.

In any case the Wagner card ceased production, leaving only a few dozen in existence.

Wagner is still considered the greatest shortstop of all-time and was one of the first five men elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame (the others were Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth, Walter Johnson and Christy Mathewson).

He amassed well over 3,000 hits in his career, which spanned 1897 to 1917, and stole 722 bases. His eight National League batting titles are a record, and only Cobb (12) (in the American league) has ever won more.