One License to Fish Lake Powell

January 03
10:04 2019
Some good news for bi-state anglers! Arizona and Utah are now requiring just one license for residents from either state to fish Lake Powell.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, whether you are from Utah or Arizona you can now buy a resident license from your home state and fish all of the lake with that one license- Utah will no longer require an $8 stamp. The change also allows nonresidents to buy only one of the fishing license options from Utah or Arizona for their fishing trip on Lake Powell.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

