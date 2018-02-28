News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

One Last Bingo for Cancer Outreach

February 28
2018
They may have already stopped taking donations, but Cancer Outreach still has items for sale in their thrift store until March 31st. In fact, starting tomorrow everything is marked down fifty percent because they plan to get rid of absolutely everything.  And if you love to play bingo  tomorrow night will be the last Cancer Outreach bingo night beginning at 6:30- Jo Bjorholm and her husband Leo announced last month they are closing the Page agency for good after seven years of assisting cancer patients with needs like transportation, lodging, food vouchers and medicine co pays. They are asking folks who normally donate or volunteer for Cancer Outreach to now focus their efforts and contributions to the Page non profit Cuddles.

