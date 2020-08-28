One Injury in a Small Plane Crash Friday in Tusayan

Minor Injury Sustained by Pilot

A small plane crashed Friday morning along Highway 64 in Tusayan, Arizona, just south of the south entrance to Grand Canyon National Park. According to reports, the Cessna Caravan had just taken off from Grand Canyon Airport, and was attempting to return to the airport when it went down on the roadway.

Only the pilot was onboard the aircraft, and the injuries sustained by the pilot were said to have been minor.

As a result of the crash, which happened just after 10:30 a.m., both the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 64 were closed, while emergency crews worked the crash for a couple of hours.

The Federal Aviation Administration is heading the investigation into the cause of Friday’s crash.