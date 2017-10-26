One Day in Tombstone

On this date – October 26 – in 1881 the most famous gunfight in the annals of the Old West took place.

Most people assume they know the story: the law and order Earps against the outlaw Clantons.

Well, first things first. The famous Gunfight at the OK Corral didn’t take place at the corral. It was at a vacant lot next door.

Of all the men involved in the gunbattle only Virgil Earp was serving as a lawman at the time. He did deputize his brothers – Wyatt and Morgan – an act that was criticized by the judge during the grand jury hearings.

Public sentiment at the time was pretty evenly split – with sympathy maybe tilting toward the Cowboys.

The Clantons were involved in cattle rustling – something that many were willing to overlook. That’s because the Clantons stole Mexican cattle and sold them at a discount on the American side, to butcher shops and even the U.S. Army.

The real cause of the dispute was a simple matter of economics.

The Earps wanted to be bigger players in Tombstone. Wyatt Earp wanted the county sheriff badge held by Johnny Behan. Earp ran against Behan for the office before an apparent “deal” was struck. Behan would win the seat, but hire Wyatt as a deputy.

Why was this position so important? Money. The county sheriff was in charge of collecting county taxes – and was allowed to keep a percentage.

For whatever reason, Behan reneged on the deal.

It didn’t help that Behan – who was married – was having an affair with Josephine Marcus, who left Behan for Earp. Though they never married, Josie stayed with Wyatt for the rest of his life. (Wyatt Earp died in 1929.)

Wanting an edge in the next sheriff’s election Wyatt allegedly reached a deal with Ike Clanton. If Clanton would give him the names of three stage robbers, Ike would get the reward and Wyatt would get the credit for capturing the bandits.

Obviously such a arrangement had to remain secret – since Ike was ratting out his friends.

But a comment by Doc Holliday led Ike to believe that Wyatt had blabbed.

All of this ratcheted up the tension until shortly after 3 p.m. on October 26, 1881 the four members of the Earp faction faced off against the five Cowboys. Some 30 shots were fired over a 30-second period and, as a local newspaper put it, three men were “hurled into eternity.”