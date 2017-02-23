One Bird, Two Bird…Bird Count Results Released

Back in early January the annual Audubon winter bird count was conducted at the Glen Canyon Recreation Area and throughout the Page area. It was part of the 117th Christmas Bird Count (CBC) and it was held between December 15th, 2016 and January 5th, 2017, across the US and the western hemisphere. Over 2500 counts from the Arctic to southern South America were completed.

The Glen Canyon count included a 15-mile diameter circle centered near the dam, and covered desert vegetation, lower Lake Powell, Page and the Colorado River down to Lees Ferry.

The 19th annual Glen Canyon CBC was held on January 4th. There were 16 participants, organized into three groups to cover the lake, river and land-based birds. Overall, it was a warm and mild day, with temperatures ranging from 32F to near 50F.

Fewer birds were seen compared with last year, perhaps because the mild winter allowed birds to range more widely for food.

In total, 9397 birds of 67 species were seen on the 4th.

A new species, violet-green swallow, was found in Wahweap Bay foraging for aerial insects. This was a big surprise as this species usually winters in southern Arizona through Mexico.

The count of Canada Geese on the golf course was fairly typical, with 575 birds. In addition to count day, species seen in the 3 days before and 3 days after can be counted, of which there were another 10 species seen, for a total of 77 species for the week.

Our thanks to:

John Spence, Ph.D.

Chief Scientist and Terrestrial Natural Resources Branch Chief

Science & Resource Management

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area