News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

One Bird, Two Bird…Bird Count Results Released

One Bird, Two Bird…Bird Count Results Released
February 23
10:59 2017
Print This Article

Violet-Green Swallow

Back in early January the annual Audubon winter bird count was conducted at the Glen Canyon Recreation Area and throughout the Page area. It was part of the 117th Christmas Bird Count (CBC) and it was held between December 15th, 2016 and January 5th, 2017, across the US and the western hemisphere. Over 2500 counts from the Arctic to southern South America were completed.

The Glen Canyon count included a 15-mile diameter circle centered near the dam, and covered desert vegetation, lower Lake Powell, Page and the Colorado River down to Lees Ferry.

The 19th annual Glen Canyon CBC was held on January 4th. There were 16 participants, organized into three groups to cover the lake, river and land-based birds. Overall, it was a warm and mild day, with temperatures ranging from 32F to near 50F.

Fewer birds were seen compared with last year, perhaps because the mild winter allowed birds to range more widely for food.

In total, 9397 birds of 67 species were seen on the 4th.

A new species, violet-green swallow, was found in Wahweap Bay foraging for aerial insects. This was a big surprise as this species usually winters in southern Arizona through Mexico.

The count of Canada Geese on the golf course was fairly typical, with 575 birds. In addition to count day, species seen in the 3 days before and 3 days after can be counted, of which there were another 10 species seen, for a total of 77 species for the week.

Our thanks to:
John Spence, Ph.D.
Chief Scientist and Terrestrial Natural Resources Branch Chief
Science & Resource Management
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Tags
birdsglen canyon recreation area

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Clear
Thursday
Clear
High 49°/Low 32°
0%
Clear
Friday
Clear
High 49°/Low 30°
0%
Clear
Saturday
Clear
High 50°/Low 34°
0%
Partly Cloudy
Sunday
Partly Cloudy
High 49°/Low 36°
20%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.