Ole Spanish Trail Through Kane County

The Kane County Commission recently discussed potential problems associated with the Old Spanish Trail upgrade. Bureau of Land Management Trails Administrator Rob Sweeten characterized the trail as an “artery for heritage tourism” in his presentation to the commission. Some sections of the route, which traverses the southwestern United States, will allow mechanized vehicles, but they will be prohibited on others. Sweeten said it is yet to be determined how to get visitors onto the trail with limited impacts. Commissioner Dirk Clayson pointed out that roads are forbidden in what is called the “Paria Box” section of the trail and that uses of that formation are currently being litigated.