Old West Treasures Up For Auction

By John Christian Hopkins

Bonham’s auction house is putting a trove of Wild West artifacts up for sale later this month.

If you have an extra $3 million laying around who could end up with one the most legendary six-guns in Old West History – the Colt single-action revolver used to kill Billy the Kid.

The pistol is the one that Lincoln County Sheriff Pat Garrett used to shoot the Kid on July 14, 1881.

William Bonney – alias the Kid – was wanted in both Arizona and New Mexico. He has become immortalized in such movies as “Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid,” “Chisolm” and “Young Guns.”

The truth of Billy’s upbringing has been in dispute, with some historians

believing that the gunfighter was actually from New York City.

Mostly a petty criminal, Billy rose to national attention during the brief, but bloody, Lincoln County War in New Mexico.

Of the dozens of men, on both sides, engaged in the war Billy the Kid was the only one to be dubbed as an outlaw.

Garrett spent months trying to track the Kid down, finally doing so almost by accident at rancher Pete Maxwell’s place. As the Kid entered Maxwell’s darkened bedroom he became aware of a shadowy figure sitting on the bed.

“Quien es?” Billy asked.

Recognizing Billy’s voice, he fired two shots, the first killing the Kid.

That famous six-gun is expected to fetch between $2 million and $3 million at auction, according to Bonham’s.

Another gun associated with Billy the Kid – the doubled-barrel shot gun he used to escape a courthouse in April of 1881 – is estimated to fetch between $200,000 and $300,000, according to the auction house.

Another Garrett-related item – the contract he signed in 1881 to write a book about the Kid – will be up for bid.

The August 27 auction, to be held in Los Angeles, will also offer the modified Springfield rifle buried alongside lawman and “Prince of Pistoleers, “Wild Bill” Hickok.

Hickok, who fought for the Union during the Civil War, was a buffalo hunter, army scout for General George Custer and a lawman. He also toured with Buffalo Bill Cody’s wild west show.

On August 2, 1876 Hickok, the most famous of Old West shootists, was playing poker in Deadwood, South Dakota, when he was shot in the back of the head. Hickok was holding a hand that included two black aces and two black eights (the fifth card is in dispute), which has since been known among cardplayers as “the Deadman’s Hand.”