Old Hand Grenade Found on Construction Site

From: The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office

Flagstaff, AZ – On August 2, 2017 around 9:10 am Deputies responded to Schuff Steel in Bellemont, AZ for a report of a found hand grenade in a construction area.

The grenade was located by employees while they were installing new equipment. The grenade was partially exposed above ground in an industrial area.

Deputies secured the scene and evacuated the immediate area.

Members of the Flagstaff Police Department Bomb Squad and Navajo Army Depot (NAD) Explosive Ordinance Division responded.

The device was a WWII era hand grenade and appeared to be intact. The grenade was secured in an explosives safe container and transported to NAD where it is scheduled to be destroyed.

Note: Bellemont is located along I-40 between Williams and Flagstaff